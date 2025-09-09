BRI advances with Azerbaijan’s strategic investment plans at CIFIT 2025

By Nazrin Abdul



A thematic session focused on international investment cooperation under the “Belt and Road” Initiative (BRI) was held during the ongoing 25th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, China.

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission, Shahin Mustafayev, speaking at the session, described the event as a prestigious platform that strengthens ties between participating countries and creates concrete opportunities for investment and trade.

Mustafayev emphasized the next phase’s goals to diversify trade structures further and enhance competitiveness by optimizing logistics costs.

Since 1995, Azerbaijan has attracted $942.3 million in direct investment from China, he noted, adding that Chinese businesses have a strong presence in the country. Currently, 347 Chinese companies actively operate in Azerbaijan across sectors including industry, agriculture, transportation, construction, trade, and services.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s favorable business environment, Mustafayev pointed to the country’s special economic zones, including the Alat Free Economic Zone and industrial parks, which offer excellent conditions for investment. He also stressed the government’s active encouragement of private investments in key reconstruction regions such as Garabagh and the Eastern Zangazur Economic Region.

“These regions, along with designated special economic zones, provide important opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation, including tax incentives lasting up to 10 years,” Mustafayev said. He added that the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, scheduled to take place in Baku on September 22-23, will showcase Azerbaijan as an open platform shaping the future of sustainable trade and supply chains at the crossroads of East and West.

The Deputy Prime Minister also underscored Azerbaijan’s strategic position as a natural bridge in Eurasia. He highlighted the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway as a vital component of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (or the Middle Corridor), which forms a sustainable part of the “Belt and Road” Initiative. Transit shipments along the Middle Corridor grew by 86% last year and increased 44% during January-July of this year.

Additionally, the Azerbaijani delegation held meetings with executives from Chinese companies “Hasee” and “Kinglong.”