Azerbaijani gymnast reaches finals in exercise with ribbon as part of World Cup in Baku

08 May 2021 [19:09] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Aghamirova reached the finals of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku with a score of 21.275 points in the exercise with a ribbon, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The finalists of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in the exercise with a ribbon were named at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 8.

Alina Harnasko (Belarus, 22.500 points), Boryana Kaleyn (Bulgaria, 22.150 points), Alexandra Agiurgiuculese (Italy, 22.000 points), Daria Trubnikova (Russia, 21.850 points), Ekaterina Vedeneeva (Slovenia, 21.600 points), Zohra Aghamirova (Azerbaijan, 21.275 points), Andreea Verdes (Romania, 21.150 points), Katrin Taseva (Bulgaria, 21.150 points) reached the finals.

The second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 8.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

