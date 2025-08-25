Greco-Roman wrestling team ranks third at U20 World Championship

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijai Greco-Roman wrestling team has secured several medals at U20 World Championship held in Samokov, Bulgaria.

With a total of 90 points, the team finished in 3rd place in the overall team rankings worldwide.

This marked the best performance by the national team in the past three years.

Aykhan Javadov (60 kg) took gold, Turan Dashdamirov (55 kg) earned silver, and Faraim Mustafayev (67 kg) secured bronze.

The U-20 World Championship in Bulgaria featured 650 wrestlers, including 233 in freestyle, 231 in Greco-Roman, and 186 in women's wrestling.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the country and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan.

The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

At the 2024 Summer Olympics, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.