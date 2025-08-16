Baku hosts Nage-no-kata seminars under IJF Academy

Nage-no-kata seminars continue in Baku as part of the IJF Academy coaching certification program, Azernews reports.

The sessions are being held at the AJF Training and Education Center.

Experts from the IJF Academy are teaching participants the theoretical foundations of nage-no-kata, its technical execution, and teaching methodology.

Nage-no-kata, which means "forms of throwing" in Japanese, is a traditional judo kata developed by Jigoro Kano, the founder of judo. It is a formal set of 15 throwing techniques designed to teach and demonstrate the fundamental principles of balance, timing, control, and proper throwing mechanics.

This kata is practiced by two people: one who performs the throws (called Tori) and one who receives them (called Uke).

The techniques are grouped into five categories based on the type of throw: hand techniques, hip techniques, foot techniques, rear sacrifice throws, and side sacrifice throws.

Each category includes three throws. Nage-no-kata is often required for black belt promotions and coaching certifications, as it emphasizes not only technical skill but also precision, discipline, and the philosophy behind judo movement. It plays a vital role in preserving the traditional values and techniques of the sport.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.