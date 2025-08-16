Youth boxers gear up for CIS Games with training camp in China

The Azerbaijani national youth boxing team will continue their preparations for the CIS Games in China, Azernews reports.

After completing the initial stage of training in Baku, the team will hold their next training camp in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Head coach Vagif Kazimov and coach Teymur Mammadov will assess the performances of the following boxers in China: Ali Abasli (48 kg), Aykhan Hasanov, Muhammad Rasulov (both 50 kg), Sadiq Musayev (52 kg), Tunar Mehdiyev, Ibrahim Badalli (both 54 kg), Raul Heydarli, Yusif Aliyev (both 57 kg), Shahin Aslanov (60 kg), Haqverdi Hasanov (63 kg), Adil Zalov (70 kg), and Saftar Mammadzade (+80 kg).

During the camp, the team will train with local boxers and take part in test matches.

The team is expected to return to Baku on September 1.

The 3rd CIS Games are scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 8 across seven Azerbaijani cities, including Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankendi. The competitions will be hosted at 12 different sports venues.

Athletes and official representatives from CIS member countries, along with guests, are expected to attend the Games.

A total of 246 medal sets will be awarded across 23 sports disciplines. Swimming will offer the highest number of medals, with 40 sets available. Winners and the most valuable players (MVPs) will also be recognised in team sports such as football, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, and chovgan.

Azerbaijan will have the largest delegation with 349 athletes. Other participating countries and their athlete numbers include Russia (263), Kazakhstan (259), Uzbekistan (257), Belarus (255), Tajikistan (202), Turkmenistan (170), and Kyrgyzstan (85). In total, 1,846 athletes are expected from these eight countries.

The CIS Games aim to preserve the cultural and sporting heritage of the CIS member states, promote their popularity and development on the international stage, encourage a healthy lifestyle, foster positive physical and moral qualities among youth, cultivate patriotism, and develop respect for history and folk traditions.

The Games seek to enhance athletes' sports skills and experience through international competition.