World Bank approves Istanbul’s efforts to tackle natural hazards

The World Bank has approved the Istanbul Resilience Project, worth up to $650 million, which aims to increase the resilience of Türkiye's largest city to earthquakes, floods, and other natural and climate threats, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

Meanhwile, funding is provided by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

The project aims to strengthen Istanbul's emergency response system by investing in buildings and equipment for services, as well as training and educating front-line specialists. It will ensure the resilience and preparedness of key public buildings for emergencies, including their structural strength, uninterrupted access to water, energy, and communications, as well as the ability to accommodate affected and displaced residents.

Moreover, the project will finance design, supervision, construction work, the supply of necessary materials, technical assistance, and research needed to expand efforts to improve the city's resilience over the next decade.

The project will be implemented by the Istanbul Project Coordination Unit (IPCU), which is also responsible for managing expenditures and monitoring the implementation of all activities.