Azerbaijan Premier League: Sabah starts new season with victory

By Laman Ismayilova



Another match of the second round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has been played.

"Sabah," whose match against "Qarabag" in the first round was postponed, visited "Shamakhi" in an away game. The match ended with a 2-1 victory for the Baku club.

Both goals for the visitors were scored by Coy Lens Mikels. For the hosts, Diogo Balau scored the only goal.

In the other match of the day, "Turan Tovuz" will host "Araz-Nakhchivan" at home. The match will begin at 19:30.

It should be noted that in previous matches of the round, "Neftchi" played a 0-0 draw with "Imishli" away, "Qarabag" lost 0-1 at home to "Sumgayit," and "Kapaz" was defeated 2-3 by "Karvan-Yevlakh."

The round will conclude with the match between "Gabala" and "Zira" on August 25.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, comprising ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner-up and the third-place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League, starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organised in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2024–25 Azerbaijan Premier League marks the 33rd season of Azerbaijan's top-tier football competition.

On April 27, 2025, during the 32nd round of the Premier League, Qarabag FC clinched the title with four matches to spare after a 1–1 draw against Sabah.

This victory made them the champions for the 12th time overall and for the fourth consecutive season.

This season is the final one featuring 10 teams, as the league will expand to 12 teams starting from the 2025–26 season.