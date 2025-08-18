TODAY.AZ / Sports

K?p?z bolsters squad with Raúl Mammadov and Elcan Abilov

17 August 2025 [17:13] - TODAY.AZ

K?p?z continues to strengthen its squad for the new season, signing Raúl Mammadov and Elcan Abilov.

According to the club’s press service, 21-year-old Raúl plays as a defender, while 20-year-old Elcan is a midfielder. Both players have joined the “yellow-blues” on loan until the end of the season.

In addition, the Ganja-based club has renewed contracts with three other players: Farid Kalantarov and Arzu Atakishiyev have signed two-year deals, while Elgun Bayramov has extended his stay for one year.

