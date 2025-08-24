Elon Musk invited Mark Zuckerberg to join $97 bln bid for OpenAI, court filing reveals

Elon Musk reportedly approached Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier this year to join his unsolicited $97.4 billion bid to acquire OpenAI, Azernews reports, according to newly disclosed court documents.

The revelation came as part of a legal filing in the ongoing lawsuit between Musk and OpenAI. The documents show that Musk named Zuckerberg as one of the individuals he contacted regarding a Letter of Intent (LOI) to form a consortium of investors aimed at financing a potential takeover of the AI research company.

“In responses to Interrogatories served by the OpenAI Defendants, Musk identified Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's Chairman and CEO, as an individual with whom he had communicated concerning the LOI, including about potential financing arrangements or investments,” OpenAI stated in the filing.

Despite the outreach, neither Zuckerberg nor Meta signed the letter, and there is no indication that Meta formally engaged with Musk’s proposed deal.

The filing also highlighted Meta’s aggressive push into the artificial intelligence race. OpenAI claimed that Meta has been investing heavily in its own AI infrastructure - reportedly offering compensation packages exceeding $100 million to top AI talent and actively attempting to recruit OpenAI employees.

The court case, which stems from Musk’s legal challenge against OpenAI’s current leadership and business practices, continues to expose new details about behind-the-scenes maneuvering in the high-stakes battle for dominance in the AI industry.