Olympic judo champions visit Khankendi to support reconstruction efforts

Olympic judo champions Elnur Mammadli, Hidayat Heydarov, and Zelim Kotsoev recently visited Khankendi, meeting local residents and observing ongoing construction and restoration projects in the city, according to the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service for Khankendi, Agdere, and Khojaly.

The athletes began their visit at Garabagh University, where they received a briefing on the institution’s history and academic activities. They then toured Khankendi Stadium, inspecting ongoing construction work. Officials noted that the stadium’s reconstruction is expected to be completed soon.

The visit is part of the “State Program on the Great Return”, which aims to restore social, economic, cultural, and sports life in the liberated territories. During a 2024 event summarizing the year’s sports achievements, the President emphasized that visits by athletes to these areas hold great significance for local youth and children.

Following the President’s call, representatives from the sports community have undertaken visits with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Under the program, Olympic champions are also scheduled to visit Shusha, Lachin, Fuzuli, and Agdam, where they will meet residents and engage with local communities.