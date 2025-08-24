Uzbekistan considers purchasing ships from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan is considering purchasing ships from shipyards in Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, Azernews reports, citing Uzbek Minister of Transport Ilhom Mahkamov, as he told local Uzbek TV channel during the Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan trilateral summit.

“Like in Azerbaijan, there is also a shipyard in Turkmenistan. Today we agreed to examine the issue of acquiring vessels from these shipyards. All technical aspects need to be worked out,” Mahkamov said.

The minister added that Uzbekistan plans to begin operating its own ferries in the Caspian Sea. According to him, the decision comes amid a sharp increase in freight volumes and current congestion that can cause delays of 30–40 days.

Mahkamov also announced that a trilateral agreement was signed between Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, paving the way for the establishment of joint ventures in transport, logistics, and specialized industries.

“A trilateral document has been signed that launches work on creating joint companies in transport-logistics and specialized industrial enterprises. It will ensure the smooth movement of cargo, create conditions for freight forwarding services, and provide certain advantages for shipments both from and to Uzbekistan. Naturally, this will also apply to transit cargo passing through the Republic of Uzbekistan,” he noted.

According to the minister, such coordination will help reduce transportation costs and ease the logistical burden on producers and cargo shippers.