Over 1.2 M foreign visitors arrived in Azerbaijan in 1st half of year

More than 1.2 million foreign nationals and stateless persons visited Azerbaijan in the first six months of this year, according to data released by the State Tourism Agency.
The monthly breakdown is as follows:
January – 177,700 visitors
February – 166,000 visitors
March – 169,500 visitors
April – 227,800 visitors
May – 244,100 visitors
June – 237,500 visitors
The consistent growth in tourist numbers highlights Azerbaijan’s increasing appeal as a travel destination in the region. The State Tourism Agency is expected to release further insights into the demographics and countries of origin of the visitors later this year.