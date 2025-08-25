Azerbaijan to purchase medicines for vulnerable patient groups

By Nazrin Abdul



Azerbaijan is preparing to procure medicines to ensure the supply of essential drugs for patients belonging to socially vulnerable groups.

The “Innovation and Supply Center,” a public legal entity operating under the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), has already launched the necessary procedures for the procurement.

The organization is currently in the process of selecting a supplier to deliver the medicines.

According to preliminary estimates, the total cost of the procurement is expected to amount to 13.4 million manats.