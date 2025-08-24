Caspian neighbors unite: President Aliyev’s visit marks stronger ties

Nazrin Abdul

In a move symbolizing deepening strategic ties between two Caspian neighbors, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan paid an official visit to Turkmenistan on August 22, 2025. This high-level visit follows the July meeting in Baku with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty (People’s Council) of Turkmenistan, highlighting a clear pattern of increasing engagement between the two historically, culturally, and geopolitically intertwined nations.

A shared past, a strategic future

The relationship between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan is built on more than just contemporary political interests. It is rooted in centuries of shared Turkic heritage, linguistic closeness, and cultural overlap. Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, both countries have carefully cultivated a bilateral relationship based on mutual respect and shared regional goals.

This latest visit underscored how these cultural bonds are now translating into tangible cooperation across key strategic sectors such as energy, transport, and diplomacy. Both nations are leveraging their positions along the Caspian Sea and within the broader East-West transport axis to transform regional dynamics.

From bilateral to trilateral: A regional vision takes shape

The one-on-one meeting between Aliyev and Berdimuhamedov in the port city of Turkmenbashi was more than ceremonial. It set the tone for what would become a significant trilateral summit involving Uzbekistan. The inclusion of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in this high-level format signals a growing alignment among Central Asia’s key actors - a format that could evolve into a new cooperative model in the region.

As Berdimuhamedov noted, “We are united by the Caspian Sea,” emphasizing that geography, shared infrastructure ambitions, and economic interdependence now complement historical ties. The leaders spoke openly about their intentions to deepen collaboration in transport, digitalization, logistics, culture, and trade.

The East-West corridor, which stretches from China to Europe and passes directly through all three countries, was at the heart of these discussions. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, in particular, are key logistical gateways on this corridor, and their coordination is crucial for its functionality. With massive investments in seaports, railways, and road infrastructure on both sides of the Caspian, these nations are positioning themselves not only as transit hubs but as critical actors in shaping Eurasia’s economic future.

Political support and diplomatic alignment

The political dimension of the visit also cannot be overlooked. Both sides reaffirmed their support for one another in international organizations and praised the consistency of their diplomatic stances. President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s role as a co-author of the UN resolution on Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality - a strong signal of long-term trust and mutual endorsement on global platforms.

President Berdimuhamedov, in turn, congratulated Azerbaijan on its progress in normalizing relations with Armenia and the strategic opening of a transport corridor through Armenian territory to connect Azerbaijan’s mainland with Nakhchivan. Such statements not only reflect goodwill but also reveal the strategic lens through which both sides view regional connectivity - as an engine of peace, not just commerce.

Beyond high-level political and economic dialogue, the visit was rich in symbolism. The presentation of a prized Akhal-Teke horse named "Taus" to President Aliyev served as more than a gesture of friendship - it reaffirmed shared cultural values and centuries-old traditions. These elements of “soft power” diplomacy help reinforce mutual respect and deepen people-to-people connections, which are vital for sustainable long-term alliances.

Joint cultural initiatives, including cooperation in horse breeding, carpet weaving, applied arts, and the hosting of Days of Culture, were highlighted as priority areas. Such efforts signal a shared understanding that diplomatic relations are more resilient when underpinned by cultural affinity.

Institutionalizing cooperation: Signed agreements cement vision

A pivotal moment during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Turkmenistan was the ceremony of signing strategic documents held on August 22 in the city of Turkmenbashi. Attended by President Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the signing marked a concrete step forward in institutionalizing the growing trilateral cooperation between the three states.

The event culminated in the adoption of the “Joint Statement of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan”, a political declaration underscoring the shared commitment to deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest - particularly in connectivity, trade, regional security, and cultural dialogue.

Among the signed agreements, several stand out for their forward-looking vision:

- The “Memorandum of Understanding on the Future Development of International Air Relations” between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and Turkmenistan’s State Service “Turkmenhavayollar?” reflects both nations' aim to expand direct connectivity and improve regional mobility through enhanced aviation infrastructure and policy harmonization.

- A “Protocol on the Establishment of Twinning Relations” between the city of Fuzuli in Azerbaijan and the newly built city of Arkhadag in Turkmenistan was also signed. This cultural and municipal cooperation initiative signifies a shared vision of post-conflict reconstruction (in the case of Fuzuli) and modern urban development (as exemplified by Arkhadag), bridging national development narratives through people-to-people diplomacy.

- Another key agreement was the “Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Transport and Logistics Cooperation” signed by transport authorities from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. This tripartite accord aims to streamline coordination in rail infrastructure, optimize cross-border transit operations, and support the full activation of the East-West Trans-Caspian transport corridor (Middle Corridor)—further reinforcing the region's role as a strategic hub in the evolving Eurasian trade landscape.

These agreements collectively demonstrate that the trilateral cooperation framework is not merely symbolic. It is evolving into a functional mechanism that aligns infrastructure, connectivity, and policy objectives—providing a solid institutional backbone to the political goodwill displayed at the highest level.

The summit in Turkmenbashi may be remembered as a milestone in the evolution of a new regional architecture. The Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan trilateral format holds potential to expand beyond symbolic meetings into concrete economic and political alignment. This could serve as a counterbalance to larger regional powers while offering smaller states more agency in shaping regional affairs.

The growing synergy between Baku and Ashgabat - once overshadowed by cautious neutrality and resource competition - is now visibly transforming into a purposeful alliance. Their shared ambition to become critical nodes in the Eurasian supply chain, combined with complementary economic models and strong leadership diplomacy, makes this partnership increasingly strategic.

President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Turkmenistan was more than a diplomatic courtesy, it was a signal. It reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s strategic pivot toward stronger regional alliances, emphasized its central role in Eurasian connectivity, and showcased how historical bonds are being converted into 21st-century geopolitical capital.

As energy security, transport corridors, and cultural diplomacy converge, the Azerbaijani-Turkmen relationship appears poised to move from bilateral cordiality to regional leadership. Whether this momentum will translate into institutionalized partnerships remains to be seen, but the trajectory is undeniably upward.