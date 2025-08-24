Turkiye to boost Eurasian trade via Zangezur Corridor

The Kars-I?d?r-Aral?k-Dilucu railway, extending to the border with Azerbaijan, along with the Zangezur Corridor—officially named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)—is expected to generate 147.6 billion Turkish lira in revenue for Turkiye over the next 30 years, Azernews informs, citing Turkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uralo?lu, as he saidto reporters.

Uralo?lu emphasized that the railway line connecting Turkiye to the Azerbaijani border will become a key segment of the Zangezur Corridor, a project of strategic regional importance. He highlighted that the Middle Corridor will significantly reduce transit times for goods between Europe and Asia, creating higher demand for rail transport compared to maritime shipping.

Regarding the construction of the 224-kilometer railway in Eastern Anatolia, the minister expressed confidence that the investment costs would be fully justified by the long-term economic benefits. He described the Kars-I?d?r-Aral?k-Dilucu railway as a “strategic investment”, noting that it provides the shortest route for Turkish states, as well as countries in Southeast and East Asia.

Through this route, Turkiye expects to handle 15 million tons of cargo annually, strengthening its position as a regional transport hub and expanding economic connectivity across Eurasia.