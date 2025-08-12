Nakhchivan’s tax service handles over 27,000 in-person visits in seven months

From January to July 2025, the taxpayer service centers operating under the State Tax Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic’s Ministry of Economy received a total of 27,552 individuals, Azernews reports, citing the official data.

During the same period, the centers provided 37,784 services related to tax legislation and administration, tax registration, filing of declarations, current tax payments, and other issues. This represents a 13.1 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

Officials noted that 86 percent of all services fell under nine key categories (excluding oral consultations and the issuance of ready documents):

Submission of declarations (reports) and statements on current tax payments to tax authorities;

Issuance of payment receipts for fixed amounts under the simplified tax regime, mandatory state social insurance, and compulsory health insurance;

* Issuance of Asan ?mza digital signature certificates;

* Registration and re-registration of individuals;

* Updating taxpayer registration data;

* Issuance of official statements to taxpayers;

* Restoration of taxpayer activity;

* Deregistration of individuals;

* Operations carried out in the electronic information system for employment contracts.

Between January and July, 662,075 informational notifications (letters) of various types were sent to taxpayers. The period also saw 69 meetings with taxpayers and 277 on-site services provided. In addition, 3,700 Asan ?mza digital signature certificates were issued based on 2,082 applications.