US plans to raise import tariffs on Indian goods over Russian oil purchases

The United States still intends to increase import tariffs on Indian goods by 25% in response to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil, according to Peter Navarro, Senior Advisor to the U.S. President on Trade and Manufacturing, Azernews reports.

"I believe this will happen," Navarro stated.

It should be noted that on August 6, the U.S. announced its decision to raise tariffs on certain Indian imports by up to 25% - potentially reaching 50% - due to India's ongoing imports of oil and petroleum products from Russia.

The new tariffs are expected to take effect on August 27.