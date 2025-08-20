Ukraine expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for continuous humanitarian support

On the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, the Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan expressed deep appreciation for the assistance provided by Baku since the beginning of the war, Azernews reports.

In a statement shared on the social network “X,” the embassy said: “We honor the memory of those who defended and supported humanity in the most difficult times. This day is of particular importance for Ukraine.”

The embassy highlighted that the solidarity of international organizations, donor countries, businesses, and ordinary citizens has been crucial in helping Ukraine overcome ongoing challenges.

“We express our special gratitude to friendly Azerbaijan, its leadership and all your people, who have supported Ukraine since the first days of the war. We express our sincere gratitude to you, especially for the humanitarian assistance provided in the energy sector, as well as for the rehabilitation programs for children affected by the war,” the post emphasized.

Azerbaijan has delivered multiple humanitarian aid packages to Ukraine since 2022, including medical supplies, energy equipment, and social support programs. The country has also supported the rehabilitation and treatment of Ukrainian children affected by the conflict, reflecting its long-standing humanitarian engagement in times of crisis.