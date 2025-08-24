China says it’s willing to support political resolution in Ukraine, responds to Zelensky’s remarks

China is ready to play a “constructive role” in efforts to achieve a political resolution to the war in Ukraine, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, who made the remarks during a press briefing, Azernews reports.

“We believe all parties should pursue a political solution to the Ukraine crisis based on mutual respect, comprehensive cooperation, and sustainable security,” Mao said. “China is willing to contribute constructively to this process.”

Her comments came in response to recent remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who dismissed the idea of China serving as a security guarantor for Ukraine. Zelensky argued that China cannot take on such a role, claiming it “did nothing to prevent the war” and even aided Russia by “opening the drone market.”

Zelensky’s statement follows reports suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin had proposed involving China as a guarantor in a potential peace agreement with the United States and European nations, one that would include security guarantees.

The exchange highlights ongoing tensions over China’s diplomatic positioning and its perceived neutrality in the conflict.