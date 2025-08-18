“Victory Road” project takes Azerbaijan’s women’s football team to Grabagh

As part of the social project “Victory Road”, Azerbaijan’s women’s national football team visited the cities of Fuzuli and Shusha.

According to AFFA, during the trip, the players met with residents of Fuzuli and visited the Mirza Ulugh Beg Secondary School No. 1, where they interacted with pupils. As part of the visit, a symbolic training session and a penalty shoot-out were held between the women footballers and the schoolchildren on the school’s pitch.

The national team later toured Shusha Fortress and the Jidir Plain.

The main purpose of the visit was to promote women’s football and raise its profile among the public.