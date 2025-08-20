U16 Girls' basketball team to debut in European B Division

For the first time, Azerbaijan's under-16 girls' basketball team will compete in the B Division of the European Championship, Azernews reports.

The tournament will take place in Istanbul, Turkiye, from August 20 to 29.

Azerbaijan has been placed in Group B and will play four matches in the group stage.

Their first game was against Sweden on August 20. On August 22, they will face the Netherlands at 21:30.

The third match is scheduled for August 24 at 19:00 against Slovakia.

Finally, Azerbaijan will meet Luxembourg on August 25 at 21:30.

