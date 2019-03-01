National athletes awarded "international level gymnast" title

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani athletes have gained the title "international level gymnast" following world championships held in gymnastics disciplines in 2018.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) awarded Zohra Agamirova (rhythmic gymnastics) at the World Cup in Sofia (Bulgaria), acrobats at the World Cup in Antwerp (Belgium), Ruhidil Gurbanli and Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi, performing in a mixed pair, as well as gymnast Nikita Simonov at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Trend reported.

Zohra Agamirova reached the final of the World Cup in Sofia, hitting the top 24 gymnasts out of 160 athletes in general.

In 2016, young gymnast won three medals (gold, silver, bronze) at Junior Gymnastics Championship in Azerbaijan. She also grabbed silver medal at Baku Championship 2018 in all around event.

Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi and Ruhidil Gurbanli took the 7th place in the final events of the World Cup in Antwerp.

In 2018, the gymnasts won silver medal at the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup. The athletes scored 29,646 points in a mixed pair event.

Nikita Simonov took 12th place in the exercises with hoops.

Thus, national gymnast improved his results even more and ranked seventh among 194 gymnasts at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha.

Today, gymnastics has become a favorite and popular sport in Azerbaijan. National gymnasts mount the podium at significant competitions.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), which was founded in 1956, has experienced revival since 2002 and the renewed federation lifted this popular sport to a new level. Currently, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The National Gymnastics Arena specialized in all six competitive gymnastics disciplines and hosted all large-scale competitions held in Baku from the day of its opening in 2014, is in the spotlight of not only the gymnasts, willingly joining the training camp, but, all the sports fans from different countries of the world with its uniqueness.

The high level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

Thus, the AGF has managed to be in the spotlight with its exemplary activity just like it was in the previous year.

FIG academies for coaches in rhythmic, artistic and aerobic gymnastics, the FIG Congress and other international competitions and meetings as well as AGF’s active participation by duly submitting necessary entries for the events in six FIG recognized competitive gymnastic disciplines were highly appreciated by the FIG again and the AGF took the first place.

The AGF succeeded to be included into the FIG ranking of the best 10 federations in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and ranked first in 2017.