Turkmenistan appoints extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Netherlands

By Trend





Chary Atayev has been appointed extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Netherlands, Trend reports on June 7 referring to the Turkmen president’s decree.

The diplomat will also continue to head the Turkmen embassy in Belgium.

In May Turkmenistan appointed ambassadors to Greece and Croatia.

Berdimyrat Rejepow, who heads the diplomatic mission in Italy, has been appointed ambassador to Greece, while Annamammet Annayew, the Turkmen Ambassador to Romania, will now represent the interests of the country in Croatia as well.

The same month Turkmenistan also appointed permanent representative of Turkmenistan to UNESCO - Shohrat Jumayev.