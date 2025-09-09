The "biggest mystery" of the iPhone 17 revealed

By Alimat Aliyeva

Just days before the highly anticipated launch of Apple's iPhone 17 series, the "main design mystery" surrounding the Pro models has finally been unveiled, Azernews reports.

This revelation comes from Mark Gurman, a renowned insider and Bloomberg journalist known for his reliable predictions about Apple products, as reported by the editors at MacRumors.

According to Gurman, the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature "a new inset in the lower two-thirds of the case, which will serve as a wireless charging zone."

Earlier reports had already indicated that the back panels of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max would feature a "hybrid design made partly of aluminum and partly of glass." However, the exact appearance of this design was initially unclear, leading to a flurry of fan-made concepts and 3D renders.

Now, MacRumors has shared official renders showing a rounded rectangular glass insert on the back of the device, and Gurman’s latest update confirms that this is the direction Apple is taking. The primary reason for this glass insert is to support wireless charging technologies like MagSafe and Qi, which wouldn't be possible with an all-metal back.

What remains uncertain, though, is whether the glass insert and aluminum sections will share the same color, or if Apple will adopt a two-tone design in the MagSafe zone. This could lead to some interesting visual distinctions and could even allow for personalized looks.

The iPhone 17 series is set to be officially presented on September 9, just around the corner.