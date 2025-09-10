Mercedes-AMG breaks EV charging speed record

By Alimat Aliyeva

Mercedes-AMG has successfully tested 1 MW (1,000 kW) charging technology on its AMG GT XX concept car, setting a new benchmark for electric vehicle charging speeds. During testing, the prototype achieved a peak charging power of 1,041 kW, reaching megawatt-level power in just half a second after connection.

The concept car maintained a charging speed above 1,000 kW for an impressive 2.5 minutes, with currents reaching up to 1,176 amperes flowing through the charging cable. Within just one minute, the system transferred 17.3 kWh of energy—enough, according to Mercedes’ calculations, to provide a range of approximately 125 km. At this charging rate, the car can gain the energy needed for a 500 km drive in only four minutes.

This groundbreaking achievement was made possible by an innovative battery developed by engineers from Affalterbach. The high-voltage system operates at over 800 volts and contains more than 3,000 cylindrical NCMA cells, known for their high energy density of over 300 Wh/kg. A standout feature is the direct cooling system, where non-conductive oil circulates around each cell, ensuring optimal temperature management and preventing overheating during ultra-fast charging.

To push the boundaries of charging speed, Mercedes-AMG collaborated closely with the Mercedes-Benz Charging Unit and Alpitronic. Together, they developed a unique prototype charging station that combines Megawatt Charging System (MCS) technology—originally designed for electric trucks—with a liquid-cooled Combined Charging System (CCS) cable.

Mercedes-Benz plans to roll out next-generation high-performance chargers at its branded charging stations across Europe and North America starting in 2026. Many of the technologies showcased in the Concept AMG GT XX, including advanced axial flow engines and the revolutionary direct-cooled battery, are slated for mass production as early as next year.

Interestingly, this rapid charging capability could significantly reduce “range anxiety” for electric vehicle owners, making long-distance travel much more feasible and convenient. As this technology matures, we might soon see EV road trips where charging stops are as brief and efficient as a quick coffee break.