Russia announces plans to establish eight new data centers by 2036

By Alimat Aliyeva

Russia plans to build eight new data centers and significantly expand its transportation, energy, and communications infrastructure under a comprehensive development program running through 2036, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Monday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The new data centers, to be constructed in phases, will house more than 10,000 server racks, according to the government.

At a government meeting, Mishustin detailed that the plan also includes the construction and modernization of approximately 4,500 kilometers of railways and over 2,000 kilometers of highways. Additionally, the project will involve installing more than 800 kilometers of high-voltage power lines and nearly 20,000 kilometers of fiber-optic communication cables.

Russia's Ministry of Economic Development described the scale of this planned construction as unprecedented, with investments totaling nearly 20 trillion rubles (about 240 billion U.S. dollars) by 2036 — roughly equivalent to almost 10 percent of the country’s current GDP. (1 Russian ruble = 0.012 U.S. dollar)

This ambitious infrastructure push reflects Russia’s broader strategy to modernize critical sectors and strengthen digital and energy resilience, positioning the country to better compete in the rapidly evolving global economy over the next decade and beyond.