Nepal PM and president resign as anti-corruption protests over 'nepo kids' escalate

According to the report, protesters declared that the country had "come under their control" and called for preparations for elections to begin.

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel has formally accepted Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, announced earlier on Tuesday amid violent protests that saw the parliament building set on fire and official offices vandalised, Azernews reports.

Paudel has now begun the process of selecting a new leader to form the government, his aide confirmed.

The unrest erupted after the government banned social media on Monday, sparking violent demonstrations that resulted in at least 19 deaths and left 346 injured.

Protesters targeted government properties, including the Parliament building, party offices, and the Prime Minister’s residence, according to Seto Pati.

Amid the chaos, the Nepalese army evacuated ministers via helicopter as protesters stormed their homes.

Prior to Oli’s resignation, at least three ministers had already stepped down.

In response, the Nepalese army, security agencies, and civil bureaucracy issued a public appeal for calm and restraint.

The appeal expressed deep condolences to the families of those killed and sympathy to the injured, urging citizens to avoid further damage to life and property.

"With the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli now accepted, we sincerely urge all citizens to remain calm and avoid further damage to life and property," the appeal said.

"We also call on all concerned parties to seek a swift and peaceful resolution through political dialogue," it added.

Kathmandu's airport remains open, but some flights were cancelled after smoke from fires affected visibility, airport spokesman Rinji Sherpa said.

Oli’s political career stretched nearly six decades, a period that saw a decade-long civil war, with Nepal abolishing its absolute monarchy in 2008 to become a republic.

First elected as prime minister in 2015, he was re-elected in 2018, reappointed briefly in 2021, and then took power in 2024 after his Communist Party forged a coalition government with the centre-left Nepali Congress in the often-volatile parliament.