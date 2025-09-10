Significant opportunities exist to enhance digital, physical connectivity along Middle Corridor

There are numerous opportunities to improve both digital and physical connections along the Middle Corridor, according to Jeff Erlikh, Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan.

Azernews reports that he made the remarks during a briefing summarizing the American business delegation’s recent visit to Baku.

“We traveled by ferry from Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port to Azerbaijan’s Alat port. In my view, Alat is about ten years ahead of Kuryk. It is significantly larger in scale and boasts more developed infrastructure. Therefore, Kazakhstan’s ports undoubtedly need investment, and the local authorities are aware of this. They must increase the number of terminals and ships they can accommodate. Additionally, dredging operations are crucial to counteract the declining water levels in the Caspian Sea,” Erlikh explained.

The delegation also met with customs officials, who are working on simplifying and standardizing customs procedures to enable cargo from multiple countries to transit under a “single window” system. “This creates ample opportunities to enhance both digital and physical connectivity here,” Erlikh added.

He further noted that these developments open doors for establishing additional value chain links within Kazakhstan. One company from the business delegation is considering building an oil refinery near the port of Aktau. “This would allow the processing of crude oil into higher-value products, a process that largely depends on the Trans-Caspian route,” he concluded.