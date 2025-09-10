Google AI learns five new languages

By Alimat Aliyeva

Google is broadening the reach of its AI Mode by adding support for five new languages: Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese. This feature is now available worldwide and is designed to understand local context and cultural nuances, delivering more accurate and relevant search results, Azernews reports.

Powered by a customized version of Gemini 2.5, the AI Mode incorporates advanced multimodal search capabilities and logical inference functions. This expansion marks the first major update since AI Mode’s initial launch in English, enabling users to ask complex questions and receive detailed, context-aware answers in their native languages.

AI Mode was initially introduced in the United States in March 2025 as a pilot project, gradually rolling out to users in the UK and India. By August, Google extended access to AI Mode across more than 180 countries, though language support beyond English has only recently been implemented.

According to Google representatives, this expansion is a critical step toward making AI-powered search both truly global and locally relevant. Gemini 2.5’s sophisticated language understanding and ability to process diverse data formats allow it to assist users with everything from travel planning and local recommendations to handling intricate queries that require deep contextual awareness.

Interestingly, the integration of multimodal capabilities means users can combine text, images, and other inputs to enrich their search experience—opening up new possibilities for personalized, intuitive interactions with AI.