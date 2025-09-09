Samsung Display to reveal digital cockpit at German expo

By Alimat Aliyeva

Samsung Display announced on Monday that it will unveil a new digital cockpit solution designed to enhance safety and convenience in driving, as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) portfolio, Azernews reports, citing Korea media.

The Korean display manufacturer will participate in IAA Mobility 2025, which begins Tuesday in Munich and runs for six days. At the event, Samsung Display plans to showcase a wide range of cutting-edge technologies and products.

Among the highlights is a digital cockpit specifically tailored for autonomous vehicles, featuring multiple OLED displays. One standout innovation is the “moving cluster display,” which functions as the dashboard but retracts when the vehicle is parked.

“This moving OLED not only delivers crucial driving information but also elevates interior aesthetics by offering a space-saving, futuristic design,” the company explained.

The cockpit also includes a 14.4-inch L-shaped display positioned between the driver and passenger seats. Leveraging OLED’s flexibility and curved design, this screen allows users to intuitively control the temperature and other vehicle settings.

In addition, Samsung Display will introduce its new DRIVE brand for automotive OLED products. DRIVE stands for “Design Differentiation, Robust Reliability, Intelligent Safety, Visual Excellence, and Expanded Extendability,” reflecting the company’s commitment to making automotive technology a key growth driver.

Lee Joo-hyung, head of Samsung Display’s mobile display business, said, “Through DRIVE, we aim to deepen our global customers’ understanding of the stability and unique value that Samsung OLEDs bring to the automotive industry.”

What makes this unveiling even more exciting is Samsung’s focus on sustainability. The company plans to incorporate eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient OLED technology in its automotive displays, aligning with the growing demand for greener mobility solutions.

With its innovative approach and emphasis on both design and functionality, Samsung Display is poised to redefine the in-car experience for the next generation of vehicles.