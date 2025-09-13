US delegation strengthens business ties along Middle Corridor

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Alan Purcell met with American business leaders and representatives of Georgia’s business community as part of a visit by a U.S. business delegation exploring opportunities in trade, energy, infrastructure, and logistics in the Middle Corridor region, Azernews reports, citing the U.S. Embassy in Georgia.

The delegation was organized in partnership with the U.S. Commercial Service, the America-Georgia Business Council (AGBC), the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC), and the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan. The group visited Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

During the visit, delegation members explored ways to strengthen U.S.–Georgia cooperation in critical infrastructure, digital trade, new technologies, transportation, and logistics. Georgia’s Deputy Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili also participated in the meeting.

“This delegation underscores the United States’ commitment to advancing economic partnerships and strengthening regional connectivity,” the embassy statement said.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route connecting Asia with Europe as an alternative to the traditional North and South corridors. Starting in China, it passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, crosses the Caspian Sea, and continues through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe — offering a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime shipping lanes.