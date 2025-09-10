Ford issues major vehicle recall across US

By Alimat Aliyeva

Ford Motor Company is recalling 1,456,417 vehicles in the United States due to a defect in the rearview camera system. The issue was detailed in filings posted Tuesday on the website of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

According to the documents, the rearview camera may display a distorted, inverted, or completely blank image when the vehicle is placed in reverse. This malfunction increases the risk of accidents, particularly when parking or backing up.

The recall affects certain models produced between 2015 and 2019, including the Lincoln MKC, Mustang, F-250 SD, F-350 SD, F-450 SD, Lincoln Navigator, Expedition, Edge, Transit Connect, F-550 SD, Transit, Econoline, and the 2019 Ranger.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be officially notified beginning September 22. Ford will offer a free inspection and, if necessary, replacement of the faulty rearview camera.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Ford has faced challenges related to driver-assistance technologies. While the company has made significant strides in improving quality control, issues with electronic components like cameras and sensors remain a common concern in the auto industry. This recall serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between advanced tech features and long-term reliability.