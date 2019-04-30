Kazakhstan approves Agreement on Prevention of Incidents in Caspian Sea

By Trend





Kazakh Senate has ratified an Agreement on Prevention of Incidents in the Caspian Sea, which was signed on August 12, 2018 in Aktau, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.

“The main purpose of this agreement is ensuring safety of navigation of military ships and flights of aircraft of the armed forces of the states of the Caspian region including Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan with security while in the Caspian Sea area,” reads the news report.

According to the document, the actions of military ships and aircraft of the signatory states of the Caspian region should be carried out with the provisions of the agreement and in line with the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (1972).