Finland preparing new military aid package for Ukraine

Finland is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo announced during a joint press conference with European Council President António Costa, Azernews informs.

“We have already delivered 29 military aid packages to Ukraine and are currently preparing the next one. At the same time, we remain an active member of the ‘Coalition of the Willing’,” Orpo stated.

The Finnish Prime Minister emphasized that the European Union has demonstrated its strength in standing against Russian aggression and reaffirmed Finland’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in its defense efforts.