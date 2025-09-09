Oslo removes ATMs to combat drug trafficking

By Alimat Aliyeva

Police and the Oslo Municipality have taken the unusual step of dismantling several ATMs in the city center to curb cash circulation among drug traffickers and criminal gangs, Azernews reports.

Although cash transactions in Norway account for only 3-4 percent of all purchases today, the city center still hosted numerous ATMs. According to police reports, these machines became hotspots for criminal activity, with frequent incidents of robbery, fraud, and even open drug dealing occurring nearby.

Since March, six ATMs have already been removed. The Planning and Building Agency (PBE) cites public safety as the primary reason behind this move. Local authorities and businesses alike have reported a noticeable improvement in safety and security following these actions.

However, Euronet, a global operator with over 50,000 ATMs worldwide, has challenged the decision. The dispute is currently under review by the provincial governor, who must determine whether ATMs can be classified as "construction and technical installations," a designation that could influence future regulations.

The municipality and police emphasize that in vulnerable areas, ATMs should only be installed within secure environments such as shops, shopping malls, or transportation hubs—locations where security personnel are present to deter criminal activity.

This initiative reflects a broader shift in urban security policies, where technology and infrastructure are being reconsidered not just for convenience but also for public safety.