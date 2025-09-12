OpenAI signs major deal with Oracle

By Alimat Aliyeva

American AI developer OpenAI has signed a landmark agreement with Oracle Corporation to purchase computing power worth $300 billion over a period of five years.

According to sources, a significant portion of Oracle’s new revenue is expected to come from this deal, making it one of the largest cloud computing agreements in history. The contract far exceeds OpenAI’s current revenue and underscores the accelerating demand for infrastructure to support artificial intelligence development.

Interestingly, the operation of the data centers required for this partnership will demand around 4.5 gigawatts of power—roughly equivalent to the energy consumption of 4 million homes. This highlights not only the scale of the agreement but also the growing energy needs of the AI industry.

Industry analysts believe this deal could redefine the cloud computing landscape and set new standards for collaboration between AI companies and infrastructure providers.