By Alimat Aliyeva

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo, the star striker of Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, was awarded the title of "Best Football Player of All Time" at the Mayoralty Awards ceremony, Azernews reports.

In an official statement, the league praised Ronaldo, 40, saying he has "defined an entire era and left an indelible mark on world football." Although the footballer was not present at the event, the organizers played a video of the star forward holding the award and delivering a heartfelt speech.

Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the prestigious Ballon d'Or, awarded by France Football. Additionally, the Portuguese legend holds the record for the most goals scored in the history of football, with an astonishing 943 goals to his name.

Beyond his incredible goal-scoring record, Ronaldo is also known for his dedication, work ethic, and ability to perform in the biggest moments, inspiring millions of fans worldwide. His impact transcends the pitch, making him not only a football icon but also a global sports ambassador.