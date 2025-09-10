President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Samad Vurgun Creativity House of the Writers’ Union

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the Samad Vurgun Creativity House of the Writers’ Union in Baku.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov briefed the head of state on the facilities created at the Creativity House.

The complex, located in Shuvalan settlement of Khazar district, covers an area of nearly 3 hectares. The facility includes a total of 43 rooms, comprising “suite” and “standard” types. The complex features a 174-seat conference hall, which will enable the hosting of various events, including creative evenings, meetings with writers, and other cultural activities. Additionally, a cinema, library, indoor and outdoor restaurants, a café, and a fitness area will operate within the complex. Football, tennis, and children’s playgrounds will also be available for visitors.