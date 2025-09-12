Samsung SDS expands AI service offerings for enterprise clients

By Alimat Aliyeva

Samsung SDS Co., the information technology (IT) solutions subsidiary of Samsung Group, announced Thursday its goal to become a comprehensive provider of full-stack artificial intelligence (AI) services, helping clients navigate the ongoing AI transformation era, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

"AI transformation is not merely about adopting new technology; it’s a long journey of fundamental change within an organization. That’s why having a trustworthy IT partner is crucial," said Lee June-hee, CEO of Samsung SDS, during his keynote speech at the REAL Summit 2025, hosted by the company.

Lee praised Samsung SDS as the "best partner" for delivering full-stack AI services that foster corporate innovation. He emphasized that the company’s offerings cover all essential components for implementing and operating AI technologies seamlessly.

Among its key solutions are the generative AI platform FabriX and business tools such as Brity Copilot and Brity Automation. These feature advanced agentic capabilities, enabling AI to act autonomously—responding to changing conditions, making decisions, and executing tasks without direct human intervention.

Samsung SDS demonstrated Brity Copilot’s personal agentic services, including real-time interpretation in seven languages—English, Chinese, Japanese, and Vietnamese among them—allowing for smooth multilingual meetings without manual control or human translators.

"We are entering a new era where AI agents can perform tasks independently," Lee remarked. "Once fully integrated into the workplace, AI agents will deliver unprecedented levels of efficiency and speed."

The summit also featured keynote speeches from industry leaders Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, and Peter Pluim, president of enterprise cloud services at SAP. Both highlighted ongoing and future collaborations with Samsung SDS, underscoring the growing importance of AI-driven business ecosystems.