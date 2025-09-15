US Secretary of State arrives in Israel amid Doha missile strike tensions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Israel on Sunday for an official visit, days after an Israeli missile strike targeted Hamas leaders in Qatar’s capital, Doha, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Rubio is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a post on US social media company X ahead of his trip, Rubio said: “On my way to Jerusalem. My focus will be on securing the return of hostages, finding ways to make sure humanitarian aid reaches civilians, and addressing the threat posed by Hamas.”

Israel targeted a residential compound on Tuesday that was housing Hamas leaders in Doha. Five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer were killed in the attack.

Qatar, alongside Egypt and the US, is a mediator in indirect talks between Hamas and Israel to reach a prisoner-hostage exchange and ceasefire deal in Gaza. Israel’s war on the enclave since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians and devastated the enclave.

Israel estimates that 48 of its nationals are still held in Gaza, including 20 who are alive. Meanwhile, more than 10,000 Palestinians are imprisoned in Israel under harsh conditions of torture, starvation, and medical neglect.