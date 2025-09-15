Türkiye extradites eight fugitives in multinational crackdown on crime

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Sunday that eight fugitives wanted for serious crimes have been extradited to Türkiye through coordinated international operations.

In a statement shared on X, Yerlikaya said: “We will bring them back one by one; you cannot escape. We have repatriated six criminals wanted on Interpol red notices and two wanted at the national level from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Germany, Austria, North Macedonia, and Ireland.”

The fugitives had been sought for a range of grave offenses, including homicide, sexual assault, large-scale fraud, and drug trafficking. Their arrests highlight the growing cooperation between Turkish law enforcement and authorities across Europe to dismantle organized crime networks and ensure accountability.