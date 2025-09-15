France’s new PM Sébastien Lecornu struggles to win public support, polls show

According to public opinion polls, the newly appointed Prime Minister of France, Sébastien Lecornu, has not been able to gain the support of the people even in his first days in office. According to two different polls conducted by the Ifop polling institute for the “Journal du dimanche” newspaper and the IPSOS BVA for the “La Tribune Dimanche” portal and published on September 14, the majority of French people are dissatisfied with the appointment of Lecornu.

The monthly survey by IPSOS/BVA reports that Sébastien Lecornu has a positive opinion of only 16 percent. However, previous Prime Ministers had a higher percentage of positive opinions.

44 percent of those surveyed did not express an opinion because they did not know Lecornu well enough. S. Lecornu was appointed the new Prime Minister by President Emmanuel Macron on September 10.

The same polls also show a serious decline in the authority of President Emmanuel Macron.

According to IPSOS/BVA, Macron’s approval rating has fallen to just 17 percent, his lowest since 2017. In particular, there has been an 18 percent drop among his own electorate.

In the Ifop poll, the number of people dissatisfied with the president’s performance has reached 81 percent, an increase of 5 percent compared to the previous month. The proportion of those satisfied is only 19 percent.

60 percent of respondents believe that the new government and the president will not be able to reach an agreement with the opposition and that it will be difficult to adopt the 2026 budget. This indicates that the Le Cornouaille government will face difficult political processes in the coming months.

Against the background of these results, it seems very difficult for the new Prime Minister to form an image in the public eye and gain support for President Macron’s political course.