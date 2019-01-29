By Trend





The European Union (EU) expects Armenia to ensure proper investigation of Mher Yeghiazaryan’s death, Trend reports citing Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Maja Kociancic.

“Indeed, Armenian investigative Authority reported by died over this weekend after hunger strike. Generally speaking, you know that EU is committed to the prohibition of all forms of torture and ill-treatment and to preserve the human dignity in any circumstances and in this context we expect the government of Armenia to ensure the proper investigation of this case and take measure as they would be appropriate following this investigation. We are aware of the case and we expect the Armenian authorities to act,” she said during a midday press-briefing at the European Commission.

Mher Yeghiazaryan, responsible for the Haynews.am news website, died in the Nubarashen prison in Yerevan on Jan.26. He was also vice-chairman of the Armenian Eagles: United Armenia political party.

Yeghiazaryan was detained by officers of the National Security Service and then arrested last December on charges of fraud and extortion of money from the military.