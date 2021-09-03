Rahim Jafarov's new novel to be presented in Moscow

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rahim Jafarov's novel "Sarkhan's Painting" will be presented on September 13 in Moscow.

"Sarkhan's Painting" tells about a rich man who bought a painting that was not even finished. He promised himself not to show this painting to anyone, except seven people. And this forever changed their fates.

The novel is about a state between the two lives, a spiritual crisis.

The booktrailer will be also screened as part of the presentation.

Rahim Jafarov is famous for his social and psychological fiction. The novel tells about a child who believes that he is a rear Admiral, trapped in another body. Is it mental disorder or the truth?

The novel was released in 2020 in Moscow. The book is intended for people over 18 years old.

Rahim Jafarov has been living and working in Russia. In addition to Sato, he also wrote the novel "Mark and Ezra".

In 2021, Rahim Jafarov's novel "Sato" won the "NOS" prize (New Literature) for supporting new trends in modern literature in Russian.

The NOS annual literature prize was founded in 2009 by the Mikhail Prokhorov Charitable Foundation to locate and support new trends in contemporary Russian fiction. The prize is being incorporated in the major Foundation’s educational programme; this is called the "World of Books".