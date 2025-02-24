Khojaly Genocide commemoration event held in Netherlands

As reported by Azernews, citing Azertag, a commemoration event dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The event was organized by the Netherlands-Azerbaijan Turkish Cultural Association in The Hague, with the participation of the Dutch public and representatives from the Azerbaijani and Turkish communities in the country.

The participants of the event first visited the memorial erected in the "Nieuw Eykenduynen" (New Ikendinen) cemetery in memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide. They honored the memory of the victims with a one-minute silence.

Speakers discussed the history of the genocide committed by Armenian executioners against peaceful civilians during the night of February 25 to 26, 1992, emphasizing that this tragedy has been written in the memory of the Azerbaijani people with blood. It was mentioned that Armenian armed groups, along with the former Soviet Union’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment stationed in Khankendi, attacked the defenseless and helpless residents of Khojaly. As a result of the Khojaly genocide, 613 people were killed, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly. Eight families were completely destroyed, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent.

The speakers, who highlighted that Khojaly has now been liberated from occupation, also discussed the reconstruction work being carried out in the areas freed after Azerbaijan’s victory in the Patriotic War. They emphasized that the souls of the martyrs are at peace.

As part of the event, the presentation of a book titled “They Will Never Grow Up” by Sariya Jafarova, published in Dutch, took place.