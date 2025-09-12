Turkmenistan launches tender for mosque construction in Fuzuli

By Qabil Ashirov



Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Construction and Architecture has announced a tender for the design and construction of a mosque in Fuzuli, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Turkmen media outlets.

Parties interested in participating in the tender can submit their applications and proposals to the Ministry’s Department of Marketing and Foreign Economic Relations until September 22, 2025. All submissions will be duly registered.

The mosque in Fuzuli will be a gift from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev previously confirmed the plans, noting that the proposal for the mosque’s construction was made by Turkmenistan’s National Council Chairman, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, during his visit to Azerbaijan. The architectural design has already been completed, and the laying of the foundation is scheduled in the near future.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to rebuild and revitalise territories liberated during the Second Garabakh War. Fuzuli, located in the southwest of Azerbaijan, was under Armenian occupation for nearly 30 years before being liberated by Azerbaijani forces during the 44-day conflict in 2020. Since its liberation, the city has been a focal point for reconstruction, infrastructure development, and the return of displaced citizens, with tens of thousands of Azerbaijanis resettling in the liberated districts. The construction of public and religious facilities, including mosques, schools, and hospitals, forms a central part of the broader post-war recovery strategy.

This initiative also reflects the strong bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. Both countries share historical, cultural, and linguistic connections, and have strengthened their cooperation in recent years across multiple sectors, including energy, transport, trade, and education. Turkmenistan’s decision to fund the mosque in Fuzuli is a symbolic gesture of friendship and solidarity, highlighting the commitment of the two nations to support one another in regional development projects.

The mosque project is expected to further enhance people-to-people ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan while contributing to the cultural and spiritual revival of the liberated territories. It also underscores the importance of international partnerships in Azerbaijan’s post-conflict reconstruction and nation-building efforts, reinforcing the broader vision of regional cooperation and unity among Turkic-speaking states.