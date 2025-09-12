Turkish envoy highlights importance of Zangazur corridor during visit to I?d?r

By Akbar Novruz



Türkiye's special representative for the Türkiye-Armenia normalization process, Ambassador Serdar K?l?ç, paid a visit to the eastern province of I?d?r, where he met with Governor Ercan Turan to discuss ongoing dialogue with Yerevan and the regional significance of opening the Zangazur corridor.

During the meeting, Ambassador K?l?ç emphasized that upcoming discussions with his Armenian counterpart could pave the way for steps that would provide tangible economic benefits to the wider region.

“The Zangazur corridor is a very important communication route that will allow for the establishment of relations not only between Armenia and Türkiye, but also with the countries of Central Asia. I hope that this route will be launched in accordance with the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an. Our greatest desire is to contribute to the development of I?d?r, Kars, and Türkiye in general,” he stated.

K?l?ç also pointed to recent remarks by Armenian authorities expressing readiness to restore communications in the region. “Armenia supports steps that meet the interests of all parties. At the same time, it is important to carry out technical work for the implementation of certain projects. As for the demonstration of political will, there is no problem in this matter,” he added.

The Zangazur corridor, envisioned to connect Azerbaijan with its exclave Nakhchivan through Armenia, is seen as a strategic transport route that could reshape economic and trade dynamics across the South Caucasus and Central Asia.