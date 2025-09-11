Police seize and destroy more than 22 kilograms of cannabis

By Akbar Novruz



As a result of operational measures carried out by police officers on September 10, six cannabis plants with a total weight of over 22.5 kilograms were discovered and seized.

In addition, 44 cannabis plants found growing in the wild were identified and destroyed.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, decisive operations against the illegal circulation and cultivation of narcotic plants are being intensified.

“Resolute measures to combat this area are continuing,” the ministry emphasized in its statement.