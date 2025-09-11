Baku Network signs strategic cooperation memorandums with partners in Pakistan, Latvia and US

Baku Network (BN), one of Azerbaijan’s leading analytical platforms, has taken another step in strengthening international cooperation by signing memorandums of understanding on strategic partnership with two influential institutions, the Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF) and the transnational organization Biedriba Astraea, which operates in Latvia and the United States.

The agreements mark a new stage in Azerbaijan’s expert diplomacy, reinforcing bridges between academic and analytical communities in Eurasia and the Baltic region. According to BN, the memorandums go beyond information exchange and aim to establish a sustainable multilateral platform for joint research, strategic forecasting, and deeper analytical cooperation in response to evolving global realities.

The PRCCSF, established in partnership with China Communication University in Beijing, is one of Pakistan’s oldest and most prestigious research centers. Its mission centers on promoting the concept of a “community with a shared future” through scientific research, publications, and international forums. The center is particularly active in projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with a special focus on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). In 2023, PRCCSF’s global recognition grew further after being ranked first among 17 think tanks across 155 BRI-participating countries.

Biedriba Astraea, meanwhile, operates at the intersection of analytics, media, and civil society. Based in Latvia and the United States, it is engaged in journalistic research, ensuring objectivity of information, monitoring socio-political processes, and implementing initiatives that promote transparency and strengthen democratic institutions.

With these two new partnerships, Baku Network positions itself as an “analytical hub” bridging East and West. While engaging with China, Pakistan, and BRICS countries, BN simultaneously deepens ties with the European Union and the United States. This step expands BN’s analytical reach and underscores Azerbaijan’s commitment to multilateral diplomacy and its role as a constructive mediator in global dialogue.