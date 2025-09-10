Drug courier detained with large quantity of narcotics in Jalilabad

By Akbar Novruz





Police in Jalilabad have detained a suspect involved in drug trafficking as part of operations against the circulation of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

According to the Lankaran regional group of the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 40-year-old Mahir Atashrus was found in possession of more than 18 kilograms of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Investigations revealed that Atashrus had been recruited by an Iranian citizen, whose identity is still being established, to act as a drug courier. He reportedly agreed to deliver the narcotics to various locations in Baku in exchange for financial gain.

A criminal case has been opened, and a preventive measure of arrest has been applied to the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.